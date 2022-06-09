Join Abenaki singer-songwriter Bryan Blanchette at Elmore State Park Saturday, June 11, 6 p.m., as part of Vermont Humanities Words in the Woods season.
Blanchette and a small group will perform original and contemporary songs, some sung in the Abenaki language.
The event is free, but space is limited, so registration is recommended at bit.ly/3mnhwPf.
