The Waterbury Community Band, under the direction of Nick Allen of Morrisville, will present a program of Christmas favorites Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Elmore United Methodist Church.
The church is located on Route 12 in the village of Lake Elmore.
The concert is free, and everyone is invited to attend. In case of inclement weather, listen to FM 93.9 after 3 p.m. for a possible cancellation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.