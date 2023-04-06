Jaime Laredo, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director for the past 20 years, returns to the Flynn in Burlington on Saturday, May 6, to conduct his farewell concert.
Originally scheduled for 2020, this program features longtime friends of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, violin soloist Bella Hristova and composer David Ludwig, in an evening of music selected by Laredo to celebrate his tenure with the orchestra.
“It’s a bittersweet moment in time. I’m very sad that I have left the orchestra, and I’m very excited for the orchestra. It will always be part of my family,” he said.
The concert begins with the very first piece Jaime Laredo ever conducted with the orchestra, the poignant “Lyric for Strings” by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Walker. Violinist Hristova then joins the symphony to perform “Saturn Bells,” a planetary science-inspired work written by Ludwig, her husband.
“Jaime has been the greatest mentor, role model and friend David and I could have possibly imagined in our lives,” Hristova said. “He is not only one of the greatest musicians I know, but one of the greatest people, and he builds love and community everywhere he goes.”
“The concert on May 6 will be a fitting tribute to a wonderful and talented friend and artistic leader,” Vermont Symphony Orchestra executive director Elise Brunelle said. “Vermont is coming together with musical accolades for someone who has been generous, inspiring and deeply loved by all.”
