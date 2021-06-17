Julia Rose graces the Wednesday Night Live stage, Oxbow Riverfront Park, June 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rose performs original music and her melodic looping creates a unique experience for listeners. She blends vocals and several stringed instruments in a merging of folk, jazz and pop sounds.
In addition to free live music, enjoy food vendors and an opportunity for community. Bring chairs or blankets.
Kids can get creative at the River Arts tent making something to take home for free.
Next up, on June 30, is Chad Hollister and Primo.
