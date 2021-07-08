Pull up your camping chair, pack up the sunscreen and enjoy some rousing brass music as Vermont Symphony Orchestra brings pomp and circumstance to Pinnacle Ski & Sports, 1652 Mountain Road, for a free concert, July 14, 6 p.m.
In keeping with the spirit of the American brass band tradition, the program will include timeless favorites, cinematic moments and new sounds that will give listeners a chance to reflect as well as recharge. Selections range from Dvorak to Sousa to Stephen Foster and Lady Wray.
More at vso.org.
