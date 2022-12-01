Conducted by Lisa Jablow, the Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will present two holiday concerts on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Augustine Church in Montpelier and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Barre Opera House.
The Vermont Philharmonic performances will present Part I of “Messiah.”
The concert concludes with the “Hallelujah” chorus from Part II and six numbers from Part III celebrating redemption. The Messiah performances this year will use Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s orchestration of the familiar arias and choruses, adding flutes, clarinets, French horns and trombones to Handel’s orchestra.
In its 64th season, the Vermont Philharmonic is Vermont’s oldest community orchestra. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for students and are available at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at vermontphilharmonic.com.
