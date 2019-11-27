As Vermont enters the season of cold and dark, Handel’s beloved “Messiah” brings warmth, light and joy. Conducted by Lisa Jablow, the Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will present two performances to put everyone in the holiday spirit, on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in St Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier, and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Barre Opera House. Featured soloists include soprano Helen Lyons, countertenor Andrew Darling, tenor George Johnson III, and baritone Tim Wilfong. The Philharmonic will present the entire first part of “Messiah,” with arias and choral numbers that contemplate the idea of a messiah, foretell the coming and hail the arrival. The concert concludes with two numbers from Part II, including the beloved “Hallelujah” chorus, and seven numbers from Part III celebrating redemption. Tickets ($20/adults, $15/seniors, and $5/students) at the door or online at vermontphilharmonic.com.