Stowe Vibrancy presents the Vermont Jazz Trio at the Round Hearth Cafe for a Mudseason Jazz Series on May 2, 16 and 30, 11 a.m-1 p.m.
Tickets, which include a delicious brunch, and can be purchased at fb.me/e/3uxV0majN.
Vermont Jazz Trio features pianist phenom Remi Savard of Montpelier, one of Vermont’s top double bassists, Jeremy Hill of Waterbury, and from the Los Angeles and Seattle jazz circuits, Barre native and percussionist Peter Schmeeckle of Stowe.
More at facebook.com/vtjazztrio.
