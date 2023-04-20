Ukrainian musician revives spiritual tradition

“Kobzar’s Prayer for Ukraine: The Lost, Sacred, Traditional Instruments of Ukraine: Bandura, Kobza, and Torban,” featuring Jurij Fedynskyj, is a free concert, lecture and presentation at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne on Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.
Fedynskyj, a 48-year-old Ukrainian American, was born in the United States and has resided in Ukraine for the past 23 years. He is a musician, researcher and instrument maker who for decades has been reviving the lost music and spiritual tradition of the kobzar. The kobzar were traveling musicians, storytellers and spiritual leaders who for centuries went around Ukraine spreading their art and wisdom.
With the rise of Stalin and Soviet control over Ukraine, the kobzar were killed, their instruments destroyed and their traditions almost forgotten. Almost. Fedynskyj and his colleagues work to recreate lost traditional instruments, including the kobza, the bandura and the torban.
He has witnessed the current war in Ukraine first-hand. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Fedynskyj and his fellow musicians performed at checkpoints, barracks and shelters. Wherever possible, his guild performed for civilians and soldiers alike.
On this North American Tour, Fedynskyj will carry on the kobzar tradition, hoping to enrich the world, sharing the truth about Ukraine through historic songs that have preserved the emotions and national character of Ukraine.
Donations will be collected, and proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Poltava Kobzar Guild.
For more information, contact Jeanette Bacevius at 802-363-8287 or jjbacevius@yahoo.com.
