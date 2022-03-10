Ukraine benefit

The Green Mountain Mahler Festival and Vermont Youth Orchestra Association will present an evening of Ukrainian and Ukrainian-inspired choral and orchestral music to benefit Ukraine relief Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester.
The festival orchestra and chorus will be led by conductors Daniel Bruce, Jeffrey Buettner, Matthew LaRocca and Nathaniel Lew. Admission is by donation, which can also be made online at vtmahler.org.
All proceeds benefit the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America for medical relief and supplies to Ukraine. Donations will be matched, up to a total of $10,000, by a grant from the Futureman Charitable Fund.
COVID precautions will be observed, and all audience members must wear a mask.
