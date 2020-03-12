The Knotwork Trio will be part of the Grange Hall Cultural Center’s traditional Irish music show Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m., performed by Benedict Koehler and Hilari Farrington, the Knotwork Trio (Annabel Moynihan, Michael Moynihan and Don Schabner) and Green Corduroy (Joe Cribari, Denise Dean, Harold Kaplan, John NcKelvey and Katrina Van Tyne).
Admission: $25 adults, $15 age 12 and under. The center is at 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center. Storytelling follows on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. with Ethan Bowen of Bald Mountain Theater — tales of Ireland and Irish lore.