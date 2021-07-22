On a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world, The Hot Sardines make music come alive through their brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies and vocals that channel New York speakeasies, Parisian cabarets and New Orleans jazz halls.
The group returns to Trapp Family Lodge meadow for the second time Sunday, July 25, part of Stowe Performing Arts’ Music in the Meadow concerts. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; the concert begins at 7 p.m.
Bandleader Evan Palazzo and lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol met in 2007 after they both answered an ad about a jazz jam session above a Manhattan noodle shop. Influenced by such greats as Dinah Washington, Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday, they began playing open mic nights and small gigs and by 2011 were headlining Midsummer Night Swing at New York’s Lincoln Center.
“It’s a really cool time to be making music,” Elizabeth said. “Especially if you’re making music that started its life 100 years ago.”
In the last two years, The Hot Sardines have been featured at the Newport Jazz and Montreal Jazz festivals and have released two albums to critical raves.
Tickets at stoweperformingarts.com until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Tickets will be available at the gate at 5:30 p.m. on show day.
Concert in the village
Free gazebo concerts on the lawn of Stowe Free Library, corner of Pond and School streets in the village, is the setting for another outdoor concert series, Tuesdays through Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m.
On July 27, The Revenants, a trio of well-seasoned New England musician, play original, contemporary and classic Americana music, showcasing compelling, intricately braided vocals, and richly textured instrumental work combined with innovative rhythm.
Stowe Community Church on Main Street is the alternate concert site in the event of inclement weather for the Gazebo performances.
