The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, at top, and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas will kick off Mardi Gras at Spruce Peak in Stowe on Wednesday, Feb. 19, a day that also includes family fun and activities, themed food and cocktails.
Dirty Dozen Brass Band, founded in 1977, is a pioneer of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, incorporating funk and bebop. Nathan Williams has taken the blues and dance music of Louisiana Creole around the globe. Details and tickets ($38 to $68): 802-760-4634 or sprucepeakarts.org.