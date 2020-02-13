Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas at Mardi Gras

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, at top, and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas will kick off Mardi Gras at Spruce Peak in Stowe on Wednesday, Feb. 19, a day that also includes family fun and activities, themed food and cocktails.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, founded in 1977, is a pioneer of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, incorporating funk and bebop. Nathan Williams has taken the blues and dance music of Louisiana Creole around the globe. Details and tickets ($38 to $68): 802-760-4634 or sprucepeakarts.org.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.