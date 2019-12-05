Across Roads Center for the Arts brings Strife & Joy, with live-looping artist Emma Back, to the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center, for an evening of music on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Back is a classically and jazz-trained violinist and vocalist. She uses a loop pedal to create lush layers of rhythm and harmony, accomplishing a sonic and poetic lyricism that reaches deep into the past and far into the future simultaneously. Door opens at 6:30 p.m. for mingling with the artist. Tickets are by donation; reserve at grangehallcc.com.