Stowe Vibrancy is presenting a winter jazz brunch featuring the Vermont jazz trio of Remi Savard, Jeremy Hill and Peter Schmeeckle on several dates through March.
The jazz trio will perform Jan. 24, Feb. 7 and 21 and March 7 and 21, from 10 a.m.-noon, Round Hearth Cafe in Stowe. The ticketed events include brunch.
Savard is jazz pianist from Montpelier who performs with and leads groups across Vermont, including a weekly residency at Sarducci’s during the summer. Remi studies music and biology at The University of Vermont.
Hill, from Waterbury, has been a part of the Stowe Jazz Festivals’ after-hours house band Sklarkestra every year of the festival.
Percussionist Schmeeckle has been active in the jazz scenes in Honolulu, LA, Seattle and San Diego. He teaches multiple instruments at Stowe Music Center.
Tickets available here: bit.ly/2LBV6KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.