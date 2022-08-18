Vorcza, an instrumental jazz trio, wraps up the Main Street Live music series for the summer on Thursday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Vorcza features Ray Paczkowski on Hammond organ and keyboards, Gabe Jarrett on drums and Rob Morse on acoustic and electric bass. Though the three members are known for their sideman roles in groups — from the Trey Anastasio Band to the Hadestown Orchestra — the members of Vorcza have played together for close to 20 years with their singular brand of fiery, danceable jazz and funk improvisation.
Originating as an informal jazz trio, Vorcza has advanced to writing “adventurous yet accessible original material that marries jazz and funk with world-influenced rhythms,” wrote Tom Huntington in the Times Argus.
Their compositions and strong presence have earned Vorcza much deserved recognition as a powerhouse trio whose combined efforts include working and touring with musical greats such as Anastasio, Dave Matthews, Jamie Masefield, Josh Roseman, Ernie Watts, Dave Schools and Lester Bowie.
“The interplay between the three is remarkable as each member brings his own fascinating personal history to the group,” according to a writeup on the Flynn Theatre website.
So bring a picnic and listen to three of Vermont’s best musicians on the Stowe village green.
