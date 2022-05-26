Stowe Performing Arts is pleased to announce that the 47th Music in the Meadow concerts will return to the concert meadow at the Trapp Family Lodge this year, opening Sunday, July 10, with a performance by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, on the final stop of its summer tour.
Music Director Candidate Julian Pellicano will conduct the VSO’s program, appropriately entitled “Celebrate!”
The concert marks the orchestra’s first concert in the meadow since 2019. Alongside perennial Pops favorite music by John Williams and John Philip Sousa — the rousing “Stars and Stripes Forever” — concertgoers will enjoy strains of Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” Copland’s feisty “Rodeo,” Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” Quinn Mason’s sparkling “A Joyous Fanfare,” described by the composer as the “very embodiment of happiness and cheerfulness, an accessible work that would put any listener in a good mood,” and more.
Principal trombonist Matt Wright is the soloist for the concert, which closes this year with a festive light and laser display in lieu of fireworks.
On Aug. 14, Stowe Performing Arts brings international jazz sensation and singer Veronica Swift to Stowe. Swift performs a repertoire that runs the gamut from swing to bebop to the Great American Songbook with her seven-member band.
On Aug. 21, the vocal and instrumental quintet Ranky Tanky will perform music of South Carolina's West African-rooted Gullah community. Ranky Tanky is the Gullah phrase for “get funky.”
Tickets and more information at stoweperformingarts.com.
