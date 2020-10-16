Stowe Performing Arts is partner with the brass quintet, Boston Brass, to present a free concert this Sunday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m.
The program will be live-streamed from Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Michigan.
This event is part of the special initiative created by Boston Brass — “Arts Across America: Community, Together.” The ensemble’s goal is to reach at least one city or town in each of the 50 states across America.
In addition to the live-streamed concert, the ensemble has sent a 30-minute instructional video to the students in the music classes in Stowe’s schools.
To link to the concert visit Stowe Performing Arts website at stoweperformingarts.com/. The link there will go live at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
This real-time/live-streamed performance and educational initiative was created by Boston Brass in recognition that presenting organizations and music programs across the country are also experiencing the COVID-related difficulties of keeping their doors open, maintaining the interest of their patrons and helping school music programs in their communities to keep students engaged.
With over 35 years of international touring behind them, Boston Brass offers a artistically entertaining “something-for-everyone” program featuring familiar classical works to popular jazz standards, all delivered with the ensemble’s audience interaction.
The philosophy of Boston Brass is to provide audiences with a wide selection of musical styles in unique arrangements while maintaining a friendly and fun atmosphere.
