Stowe Jazz Festival is taking center stage weekend in a triumphant pandemic return that’s sure to have musicians grooving and bodies moving.
George Petit — the producer-musician who helms the free festival held at various venues along the Mountain Road corridor from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 5-7 — has again brought some of the best local and international jazz talent to the mountain town for the first time since 2019.
“We’re happy beyond belief to bring it back,” he said. “It’s a crazy amount of work, but the community is pulling really heavily with us.”
Petit has worked overtime to plan the festival, which for him has always been a labor of love but ensuring enough space and accommodations for concert goers and performers as a lingering threat from COVID-19 looms has only complicated an already complex event.
For example, Petit said he had to find individual rooms in Stowe for each of the 136 musicians coming to town this weekend. With performers coming in from all over the world, no one wanted to share a room.
“My friend asked me, ‘Can you give me an analogy of what that’s like?’ I said, ‘Sure. Pull into a drive-thru at McDonald’s with 136 kids on the bus and they all want something different. Then ask them for a break on the price.’”
Despite the logistical headaches, there is likely no one more excited for a weekend of jazz in Stowe than Petit. He’s looking forward to seeing contemporary jazz legends like Elio Villafranca, John Davis and John Fedcheck.
The event is a fully international affair as well. Festejation, a group from Peru, closes out the main stage on Saturday and Sunday. Cuban jazz artists like Manuel Valera and his band will be performing on Sunday as will Brazilian guitarist Chico Pinheiro.
According to Petit: “Jazz can be a dirty word for people that think it’s just some 65-year-old guy like me playing walking bass lines on an acoustic, but every country and almost every coast of the United States has its own read on what jazz is. There’s jazz the way they see it in Brazil or Afro Cuban jazz, or acid jazz. All these subgenres that all pull from the same tradition and language.”
The center stage of the festival at The Alchemist brewery will feature all the heavy hitters, but side stages at Pinnacle Ski and Sports, Piecasso, Plate and late-night jam sessions at Doc Pond’s will be rife with jazz talent.
For Petit, it’s all about sitting back and listening to his friends make music, which is an even more appealing proposition when some of your friends are Grammy-award winning musicians.
For a full schedule of events for the Stowe Jazz Festival, which begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, go to stowejazzfestival.org.
