On Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. Stowe Community Church will host its annual Christmas carol sing.
Well-known religious and secular music selections are included, and audience members get to choose their favorites to sing from the sheet music provided.
All are welcome, and there is no charge for this joyful holiday event.
More information is available by calling the church at 253-7257.
