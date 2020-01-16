Stefan Lessard from Dave Matthews Band and his Secret Stash of musical friends perform Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. in a benefit concert for the Spruce Peak Arts Center Foundation at Stowe Mountain Resort. The other musicians include Adam Gardner and Ryan Miller from Guster, Marc Roberge from O.A.R., Brett Scallions (Fuel), DJ Logic and Al Schnier (Moe). Proceeds will help the arts center ensure accessibility to the arts and educational experiences for area students, families and community organizations. The show is part of Founder’s Cup Weekend, with activities that include skiing with Olympic gold medalist Picabo Street. Concert tickets are $100 at sprucepeakarts.org.