The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society presents American Heartbeat, Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. with the Aeolus Quartet.
The quartet features Caitlin Lynch on viola, Jia Kim on cello and Nicholas Tavani and Rachel Shapiro on violins.
The group will showcase influences in American music from American composers paired with immigrant composers’ unforgettable storytelling in music.
The program will include Jesse Montgomery “Strum,” Bela Bartok String Quartet No. 2 II. Allegro molto capriccioso and Dvorak String Quartet No. 13 in G Major Op. 106.
More information and tickets at sforce.co/3IqSuKX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.