Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is bringing back live performances with a seven-event winter concert series.
The series kicks off Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. with Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey, two of Vermont’s best-known songwriters and singers, featuring vocal harmonies and rock solid acoustic instrumental work.
Next in the series will be Dave Keller’s “You Get What You Give” concert on Saturday, Dec. 19, also at 7 p.m. The award-winning singer, guitarist and songwriter is known for his trademark Southern soul and blues music. His latest release is born from witnessing our nation’s anger and pain following George Floyd’s murder in June. Keller turned to a place of solace — music — and set forth to work on a new album to raise money for racial justice and equity.
With a call to musicians interested in collaborating, Keller received offers from dozens of musicians eager to participate, and sidelined by the pandemic from live performances, Keller and friends dug in deeply on a labor of love, hope and healing. The result is “You Get What You Give,” a tribute featuring Keller and 21 artists encompassing a diversity of styles, backgrounds, ages, genders and ethnicities.
The concert series runs through March. Tickets for any concert are $25 for in-person attendance or $15 for a live-stream ticket at sprucepeakarts.org.
