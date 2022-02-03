Six Lamoille County based songwriters will share the stage, showcasing their songs and the stories and inspiration behind them at Lamoille Songwriters in the Round, an intimate and unique concert experience at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m., to benefit Lamoille Community Food Share.
Featured songwriters are Abby Sherman, John Fusco, Christine Malcom, Trevor Crist, Lesley Grant and David Karl Roberts.
Cost is $15-$20 in-person, and $10 to livestream. More at sprucepeakarts.org.
