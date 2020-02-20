Socks in the Frying Pan

Socks in the Frying Pan

One of Ireland’s preeminent young traditional groups, Socks in the Frying Pan, performs at the Barre Opera House, 6 N. Main St., on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The musicians are Aodán Coyne on guitar and vocals and the Hayes brothers, Shane on accordion and Fiachra on fiddle and banjo. Socks in the Frying Pan was named New Band of the Year by the Irish Music Association. Tickets: $27 at barreoperahouse.org or 802-476-8188.

