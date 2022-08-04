Tuesday Night Live this week features Sister Speak with Canadian-born Sherri Anne, Aug. 9, 6-8:30 p.m. at Legion Field, School Street in Johnson.
Anne’s compelling vocals and lyrics are supported by rich acoustic guitar stylings and the talents of her bandmates Sarven Manguiat, Stephen Haaker and Jacob Miranda Jr.
Sister Speak combines passionate alternative blues and a touch of world music. Expect warm, uplifting and thought-provoking music.
The free concert series is supported by local businesses. Just bring a blanket or chair. There are always a variety of vendors on site.
Parking is along School Street, in the Elementary School parking lot, and at the McClelland Building lot on College Hill. Summer showers may dampen the enthusiasm for a few minutes; but it is lightning and thunder that cancels the event.
Upcoming shows are as follows:
Aug. 16: Seth Yacovone Band
Aug. 23: Emma Cook Trio
Aug. 30: Open mic night with emcee Emoji Nightmare
More information at 802-635-7826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.