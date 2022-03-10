Afro-jazz singer/songwriter KeruBo performs in St. Johnsbury as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series at Catamount Arts, Saturday, March 12, 7 p.m.
The series aims to engage audiences with performances that celebrate and teach the Black experience with positive and uplifting messages from Vermont’s Black artist community.
Originally from Kenya and now based in Winooski, KeruBo blends African traditional music with influences including Brazilian samba/bossanova, jazz and blues, and sings African folk music, Afro-pop and Afro-jazz, ranging from traditional African laments to more modern arrangements that weave in storytelling.
The series is curated by Clemmons Family Farm based in Charlotte.
More at catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.