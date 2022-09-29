Do you know the composer that has won more Tony Awards than any other composer of all time?
If you guessed Stephen Sondheim, you’re right.
The music and musings of the legendary lyricist and composer returns to Lost Nation Theater’s stage once again in “Side by Side by Sondheim,” Oct. 6-23 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.
“Side by Side by Sondheim” includes tunes from such hit shows as “Company,” “Little Night Music,” “Gypsy,” “Into the Woods,” “West Side Story” and others.
The cast is multi-generational, choreographed dance by Stowe’s Taryn Noelle is featured, and the backstories on Sondheim and his songs are given a fresh take by Sondheim guru Tim Tavcar.
“Getting to work on a Sondheim piece is such a gift. His depth, complexity of relationships, humor and humanity paired with the rich modes, modalities and themes in his tunes, places him in a stratospheric category all his own,” said Noelle. “I am elated to work with this group of artists, whom I greatly admire, to tell very real, funny, touching stories through the genius of Sondheim’s music and lyrics. Plus, I get to get to put my own stamp of dance on many of them.”
Co-directing “Side by Side by Sondheim with Tavcar is Lost Nation Theater’s Kathleen Keenan. Both were part of the troupe’s first production of the show in 1997.
Shows are Oct. 6-23, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees.
Proper mask-wearing, and adherence to other COVID-19 safety protocols are required for in-person seating.
The performance will also be live-streamed.
Tickets at lostnationtheater.org or by phone at 802-229-0492. For information, email info@lostnationtheater.org.
