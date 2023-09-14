Salvation Farms Aid is a benefit concert for Salvation Farms, a non-profit working to build increased resilience in Vermont’s food system through agricultural surplus management.
The benefit concert, Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-10 p.m., will be held at the Double E Performance Center, 21 Essex Way, Essex Junction.
The event was designed in the image of Farm Aid and inspired by Phish’s Halloween concerts so dress up as your favorite musician for this Halloweekend event.
More at salvationfarms.org.
