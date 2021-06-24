Waterbury Rotary Club’s Rusty Parker Memorial Park concerts are back with Stone Cold Roosters, a classic country, rock, funk, blues, swing and honky tonk band, 6-8:30 p.m.
Here’s the rest of the summer lineup:
- July 8: Jane Evans Band, traditions of Americana roots music, contemporary sound.
- July 15: Atlantic Crossing, Celtic traditions of British Isles, Maritime and French Canada.
- July 22: Devon McGarry Band, a grab bag of rock paired with catchy lyricism.
- July 29: Shellhouse, original Vermont songs and a mix of eclectic rock ‘n roll classic favorites.
- Aug. 5: Big Night, spicy classic and original old-time Cajun music from southwest Louisiana.
- Aug. 12: BOGO Boys, a blend of classic rock, funk, country and blues.
- Aug. 19: John Lackard, “the hardest working blues band in New England.”
- Aug. 26: WDEV Radio Rangers, country, western swing, originals, novelty songs and bluegrass zingers.
Go to waterburyvtrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.