Morristown-based Salvation Farms, whose mission is to build increased resilience in Vermont’s food system through agricultural surplus management, hosts Salvation Farms Aid featuring some of the biggest talents in area, at the Double E. Performance Center in Essex Junction on Sunday, Oct. 16, 5-10 p.m.
Musical guests include Dale Cavanaugh covering John Prine; The Art of Donn Cherie covering Tina Turner; Tessa Gordon covering Rhonda Vincent and more; Blues for Breakfast covering The Rolling Stones; John Fusco & Friends covering Gregg Allman & Friends; and Swale covering Black Sabbath.
Every ticket includes a “Serving of Salvation,” food made entirely from fresh, locally grown, surplus produce.
A silent auction features local goodies and getaways, such as gift baskets from Butternut Farm, Ursa Major and Piecemeal Pies, a family membership to the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, a limited-edition piece by photographer Jim Westphalen, and much more.
Doors open at 4 p.m. A cash bar will feature local beers.
Tickets are $35 at bit.ly/3DWSm3UE. More information at info@salvationfarms.org or 802-888-4360.
