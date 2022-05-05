Organist Peter Sykes returns to the Noon Music in May concert series Wednesday, May 11. His concert will feature music of Johann Sebastian Bach and Max Reger.
Sykes is one of the most distinguished and versatile keyboard artists performing today. His playing has variously been called “compelling and moving,” “magnificent and revelatory” and “bold, imaginative, and amazingly accurate.”
He has appeared in recital for the American Guild of Organists, the Southeastern Historical Keyboard Society, the Organ Historical Society, American Institute of Organbuilders, International Society of Organbuilders, at the Library of Congress, Boston Early Music Festival, Aston Magna Festival, New England Bach Festival, Portland Chamber Music Festival, New Hampshire Music Festival, and with Ensemble Project Ars Nova, The King’s Noyse, Musica Antiqua Köln, Blue Heron, and throughout the United States, including an appearance in Boston’s Jordan Hall as a featured soloist in the Bank of Boston Emerging Artists Celebrity Series.
He is frequently heard on the nationally syndicated radio program “Pipedreams.”
Sykes holds degrees from the New England Conservatory, where he studied with Gabriel Chodos, Blanche Winogron, Mireille Lagacé, Robert Schuneman, and Yuko Hayashi, and Concordia University in Montreal, where he studied with Bernard Lagacé.
In demand as a teacher and mentor of aspiring professional performers, he is associate professor of music and chair of the Historical Performance Department at Boston University. Since 1985 he has also served as director of music at First Church in Cambridge, Congregational.
More at petersykes.com.
Noon Music in May is sponsored by Stowe Performing Arts. The free series made possible by the family of Irene Bareau, Green Mountain Inn and Stowe Community Church.
