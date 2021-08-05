Miss the meadow this summer. Sunday is your last chance as Stowe Performing Arts presents its final Music in the Meadow concert Aug. 8, in the Trapp Family Lodge wedding meadow with a performance by Red Baraat, a pioneering band from Brooklyn.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking and ticket sales. Advance sale tickets are available at stoweperformingarts.com until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, Red Baraat has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound, a merging of hard-driving northern Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy. Created with no less a purposeful agenda than manifesting joy and unity in all people, Red Baraat’s spirit is worn brightly on its sweaty and hard-worked sleeve.
Red Baraat’s June 2018 album release, “Sound the People,” hit the top 10 on the world music charts in Europe and was heralded in the U.S. as the anthem soundtrack for the South Asian diaspora.
While the band has built an impressive history of performances in iconic settings, the band’s bread and butter remains the sweaty clubs, festivals, packed performing arts centers and college auditoriums that keep the band on the road all over the world, communing with the audience in a joyful, near hedonistic celebration of music and dance, which tellingly, draws a crowd even more diverse than the players on stage.
The universality of what Red Baraat does is undeniable. And this is no happy accident. It is the product of intention and design.
Says Jain, “The band, our songs address the multiplicity of viewpoints. There’s 'Zindabad,' which means long live in Hindi. In that song, we’re saying that we celebrate life, we celebrate devotion — but we also celebrate agitation and revolution. If we can unite people of all backgrounds and ethnicities to partake in the exuberance of life through the universal language of music, then life is that much sweeter.”
