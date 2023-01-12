Hilari Farrington, Benedict Koehler and Sarah Blair present “An Afternoon of Irish Music” at the Plainfield Opera House at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Blair plays the fiddle, with Harrington on the button accordion and Irish harp. Koehler rounds out the trio on the uilleann pipes. All three are known across North America as teachers and performers of Irish traditional music.
From lively reels to haunting airs, this trio of friends will carry the audience along on a musical journey from Ireland, through the Irish diaspora in Boston, Rhode Island, New York and Vermont.
Tickets are available at plainfieldoperahousevt.org and at the door with a suggested donation of $20. For information call 802-498-3173 or plainfieldtownhall@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.