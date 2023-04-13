Featuring the music of German composers from the Romantic period, the Vermont Philharmonic will perform two spring concerts on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, and on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at the Barre Opera House.
Music director Lou Kosma will conduct.
The program opens with “Prelude and Dream Pantomim” from Hansel and Gretel, by Engelbert Humperdinck, as the sandman helps the children go to sleep and the angels keep watch over them. Next comes the “Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld” by Offenbach.
The first half of the concert concludes with Richard Wagner’s “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral from Lohengrin,” the solemn music that accompanies princess Elsa on her way to the cathedral to be married to the knight Lohengrin. The second half of the concert features Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 3, in E flat, opus 97, composed in 1850.
Information is online at bit.ly/3GjK3Qc. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for students, available online or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.