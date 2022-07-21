The Oxbow Music Festival is back with a one-day concert featuring live music on Saturday, July 23, 3-11 p.m. at Oxbow Riverfront Park in Morrisville.
This year’s headliner is Dogs in a Pile, who’s been making serious waves in the jam. This Asbury Park, N.J., band of young players have hit the road hard and have recently shined at the Peach Festival in Scranton, Pa., sharing the bill with other jam artists such as Goose and Neighbor and the Trey Band.
Other musical acts include:
• The boot stomping and picking The Wormdogs from Burlington.
• Seth Yacovone, who’s played every Oxbow Fest, will perform original and choice covers.
• Gary Wade, the festival’s spiritual leader keeps the bands moving as emcee.
• Lee Ross, saxophone player extraordinaire, will perform his loop sets in between a couple of other acts, and will also pop up for sit-ins with his sax throughout the day.
• Marcus Rezak, a regular on the Grateful Dead circuit both on the East Coast and across the country, presents Shred is Dead. He’s recently performed at the Skull and Roses Festival in Ventura, Calif., alongside many legends.
Get tickets at oxbowmusicfestival.com. Kids 12 and under are free to attend.
Concert goers can expect an array of food trucks and a full bar presented by Moog’s Place.
If you’re in it for the whole weekend, check out the pre-party at Moog’s Friday, July 22, featuring Beg, Steal or Borrow, or drop in after the festival for the after party with Tall Grass Revival.
The festival is sponsored by Elmore Mountain Therapeutic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.