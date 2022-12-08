One year after the death of co-founder Larry Gordon, the 60-voice Onion River Chorus will perform two holiday concerts in his memory, featuring music from the 17th and 21st centuries.
The concerts will be Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. Both concerts will be at First Church in Barre.
Richard Riley will conduct.
Concerts will feature works for chorus and vocal soloists by English Baroque composer Henry Purcell, Italian Renaissance composer Claudio Monteverdi and Estonian Arvo Pärt. Vocal soloists include Lillian Broderick, Sudie Marcuse, Timothy Parsons, Adam Hall, David Rugger and Tevan Goldberg. Accompanying will musicians include Ira Morris, Pam Reit, Elizabeth Reid, Perri Morris and Lynnette Combs.
Admission at the door is $20. Students and children get in free. The Dec. 18 concert will be followed by a reception.
For more information call 802-477-3922 or email info@onionriverchorus.org.
