Dr. William Tortolano will present a concert of organ music at Stowe Community Church, Thursday, Sept. 30, noon.
A 50-year faculty member at Saint Michael's College, 91-year-old Tortolano will perform a variety of musical styles that reflect the many tonal colors of the church’s historic Simmons pipe organ.
The program will include Biblical Sonata XIII by Heinrich von Biber. Tortolano will be accompanied by his violinist son, William III. Also known as the Mystical Sonatas, each of the 15 sonatas is tuned in an unusual manner, to reflect the mystery.
Three Jewish compositions by Reuven Kosakoff explore emotional liturgical modes. The great African-English composer, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, will be performed. Taylor was the inspiration for the later Harlem Renaissance.
Tortolano’s other son, Jonathan, a cellist, and his brother, will play the unusual, and rarely performed Music for Violin and Cello by the Russian composer Reyngol’d Gliere.
Recognized as an authority on Gregorian chant, Tortolano will play the Mariales Suite by the Lebanese composer Naji Hakim. These blend the chant with Near Eastern sounds.
A free will offering will be available.
