Joe Davidian and Taryn Noelle offer a concert of memories, music, milestones and friendship at Stowe Community Church on Main Street on Sunday, Aug. 14, 5 p.m.
Noelle and Davidian are longtime friends and collaborators over the past 25 years. Davidian is originally from East Montpelier, and now lives and works in New York City. He is widely known and revered as an international jazz piano phenom. Noelle, originally from Toronto, did her own stint in New York City as an actor, and now splits her time between Stowe and Craftsbury.
Suggested $10 donation at the door; cookies and lemonade provided.
