The Cerutti-Reid Duo kicks off the 2022 Stowe Performing Arts concert season and the start of Noon Music in May on Wednesday, May 4.
The concerts are held at noon, every Wednesday during the month of May, thanks to Stowe Community Church, the family of Irene Bareau, a longtime supporter of the series, and Green Mountain Inn.
The opening concert features a program of music for viola and piano.
The hour long concerts are free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.