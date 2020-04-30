In disappointing but unsurprising news, Stowe Performing Arts has canceled its planned, in-person “Noon Music in May” concert series, and will instead broadcast the lunchtime concerts online.
“In accordance with the guidelines set forth by Gov. Phil Scott, it will not be possible to bring the artists or the audience to Stowe Community Church. Instead, the public is invited to attend four ‘virtual’ concert experiences each Wednesday during the month of May,” said Lynn Paparella, executive director and CEO of Stowe Performing Arts.
All of the Noon Music in May artists have supplied videos of some past performances. On Wednesday, May 6, the public is invited to enjoy a performance by the Great Necks Guitar Trio. Founded by guitarists Scott Borg, Adam Levin and Matthew Rohde, the trio, through its original madcap arrangements, stretches the conventions — and at times, the physical limits — of the guitar.
To watch the videos, visit Stowe Performing Arts’ page on Facebook or stoweperformingarts.com.