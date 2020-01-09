The Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band kicks off the 2020 Farmer Night concert series at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. The free one-hour concerts continue every Wednesday through mid-April, with a wide variety of music. From Yiddish, “Nisht Geferlach” translates to “Relax; it won’t kill you.” State Rep. Avram Patt, D-Woodbury, is one of the five band members. The Farmer Night series is presented by the Vermont Legislature. Information: Jack Zeilenga, assistant state curator, jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov.