Farmers Night: the Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band

The Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band kicks off the 2020 Farmer Night concert series at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. The free one-hour concerts continue every Wednesday through mid-April, with a wide variety of music. From Yiddish, “Nisht Geferlach” translates to “Relax; it won’t kill you.” State Rep. Avram Patt, D-Woodbury, is one of the five band members. The Farmer Night series is presented by the Vermont Legislature. Information: Jack Zeilenga, assistant state curator, jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.