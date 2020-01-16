Nico Grelli performs his one-person show with music, “Pier Valentino’s: Show Without End! (The Final Broadcast),” Jan. 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave. Waterbury Center. Grelli wrote the piece while he was the 2018 artist-in-residence at the cultural center. Tickets: $20 at the door. Grelli will also conduct a writing workshop for writers and performers Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 to 3 p.m.; $20, or $15 with a show ticket. Email grangehallcc@gmail.com.