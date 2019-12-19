Guitarist John Pizzarelli and his trio will salute the music of Nat King Cole on Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at Stowe Mountain Resort. Pizzarelli’s latest album, “For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole,” honors the legendary jazz/pop vocalist and pianist who’s being celebrated around the world this year. The trio: Pizzarelli on guitar and vocals, Mike Karnon on double bass and Konrad Paszkudzki on piano. Tickets are $25-$55 at 802-760-4634 or sprucepeakarts.org.