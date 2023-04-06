The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, in conjunction with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, are planning their annual Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day with a tribute to the spirit of resistance and a solemn commemoration of the many millions of Jewish and other victims of the Holocaust.
The program will be held at Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road, 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
Featured as part of the commemoration will be a concert entitled “Whispers from the Past,” performed by Temple Trio, musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra that includes Laura Markowitz, violin; Ana Ruesink, viola; and John Dunlop, cello.
Musicologist and child of Holocaust survivor, Berta Frank, will host the event.
“For many of the ill-fated inmates of the Theresienstadt concentration camp in Czechoslovakia and other sites of murder and horror, composing and performing music helped to preserve their souls,” said Debora Steinerman, president and cofounder of the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, and an organizer of the event. “These compositions are vital historical records of a painful time and afford us a glimpse of some of the feelings experienced by many of these prisoners.”
“This concert is testimony to the power of music which served as a source of comfort, of resistance and as entertainment during the Holocaust,” Steinerman said.
Besides music of composers who perished in the camps, there will be music of composers who lived through the Holocaust, as well as some Yiddish songs. The commemoration will also include memorial prayers and a candle lighting ceremony.
The event is also co-sponsored by Beth Jacob Synagogue, Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. It is free and open to the public.
A livestream link will also be available via registration at jcogs.org.
