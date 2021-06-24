Following a summer of silence, Music in the Meadow returns this summer for its 45th season with an eclectic offering in one of New England’s most unique settings.
While the initial concert series started in 1976, it only became the crown jewel of Stowe summer events after the von Trapp family and Trapp Family Lodge offered in the early 1980s a spacious concert meadow in the shadow of the Green Mountains in which to perform, according to Lynn Paparella, executive director and CEO of Stowe Performing Arts, which puts on the series.
This summer, the von Trapp family stepped in to save the day once again.
Big tents needed to cover performers and the stage — essential to even hold the concerts —became hard to come by, mostly due a shortage of employees at tent companies needed to put up and take down the tents.
That’s when the family stepped up, offering the use of the nearby field and a tent used for weddings and receptions, saving the season.
And this is no ordinary comeback season, after the global pandemic brought a halt to all large gatherings for nearly 15 months. Paparella has put together a lineup from across the musical spectrum she hopes will both satisfy regulars and draw in newcomers.
A Far Cry
A two-time grammy-nominated string orchestra from Boston, A Far Cry returns to Stowe to deliver what Paparella described as a moment of awe on Sunday, July 11, at 6 p.m. She hopes it sets the tone for music’s belated return to the meadow. The group, despite its size, performs without the guidance of a conductor, preferring instead to lead itself organically and democratically.
Though the group will bring a wide range of classical and orchestral arrangements to the meadow, the concert will open with a performance of the “The Holberg Suite,” written by the 19th century romantic Norwegian composer Edvard Greig. The suite, gently stirring in its original iteration, is sure to strike a perfect chord with audiences when expanded by the orchestra to fill the valley surrounding the meadow.
“I said to my board, I want a moment of what we’ve missed. This is what we needed last year to help us through that interim, a really tough summer without music. So for us to just be able to sit there now and let that music wash over us, I think it’s just going to be the biggest gift ever,” Paparella said.
The Hot Sardines
Another returning act, New York-based jazz ensemble The Hot Sardines — Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m. — are sure to set the field aflame. The swinging set of instrumentalists orbit around the sultry singing from band leader Elizabeth Bougerol. The group’s signature sound will turn the evening meadow into an outdoor club, complemented by whatever beverage attendees can fit into their picnic basket.
“One of the things that they say about them is they’re on a mission to make old sounds new again. So there’ll be a lot of recognizable tunes from the past, but they just kick it up to a degree that it’s so wonderful. And the audience loved them when they were here before,” Paparella said.
Bring shoes suitable for dancing in the grass; once the Sardines get unpacked, you’ll certainly need them.
Red Baraat
Perhaps one of the most audacious acts of booking Paparella has made in over two decades with Stowe Performing Arts will close out the summer music series.
Red Baraat, led by mad scientist musician Sunny Jain, puts on a sonically breathtaking and heart-stoppingly unique set of music. Jain is a virtuoso of the dhol, a double-sided barrel drum popular across the Indian subcontinent.
With Red Baraat, he takes audiences on a vibrant odyssey of jazz fusion energized with a jolt of Bhangra, or Punjabi dance music.
“Red Baraat is really something very, very new, something I don’t think we’ve ever done,” Paparella said of the Sunday, August 8, appearance. “It’s the energy. When I was first exposed to this group, there was something that I thought, ‘Wow, that would just light that place up.’ And that’s really what I want. I want everybody to have a really good time, and you can have a good time and you can learn about something new at the same time. Hopefully, if nothing else, they walk away and say ‘Wow, that was interesting’ and they were exposed to a different kind of music that was very entertaining.”
Information about alternative rain locations will be posted at stoweperformingarts.com.
