A summer music tradition continues when the Morrisville Community Band presents a series of Thursday night concerts under the direction of Nick Allen.
The weekly concert series begins July 1 at the Peoples Academy bandshell, 7 p.m.
All concerts are free to the public.
The weekly scene provides plenty of lawn for concertgoers to spread a blanket, pop up some lawn chairs, and even dance if the urge strikes.
The community band’s repertoire includes show tunes, marches, folk, patriotic compositions, jazz, and even a TV theme song now and then.
The band will also participate in Morrisville’s July 4 parade, the Belvidere Old Home Day Parade on Aug. 15, the July 15 ice cream social at the Noyes House Museum in Morrisville, and a joint concert with the Waterbury Band in front of the Stowe Free Library Aug. 3.
Perhaps the most unique event of the summer is the band’s concert July 24 while playing onboard a boat traveling the length of Lake Elmore.
Band members are all volunteer musicians, ranging from high school students to retirees. New members are always welcome. Interested musicians can contact the band at morrisvillecommunityband@gmail.com.
High school students are especially urged to be a member this year. The band will award a $200 music scholarship to a member in grades 9-12.
The band, which dates back to 1895 when it was known as the Morrisville Military Band, has two current band members who can trace their family back to the band’s founders.
Today, the band is funded by the town of Morristown and contributions from the general public.
