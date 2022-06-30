Morrisville Community Band holds summer concerts every Thursday starting June 30, 7-8 p.m., in the Peoples Academy Band Shell. Bring a chair or listen from your car.
On Thursday, July 14, the band will play at Noyes House Museum at 6 p.m. in place of its regular concert. There is seating for this event and the public is invited.
All concerts are free, and musicians of all ages and abilities are welcome to play.
For more info, email morrisvillecommunityband@gmail.com.
