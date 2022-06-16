A longstanding tradition continues this summer as Morrisville Community Band outdoor concerts return to the Peoples Academy bandshell.
The all-volunteer band presents concerts Thursdays at 7 p.m. beginning June 30. The band will also appear at several area events including the Morrisville 4th of July parade.
Local musicians are welcome to join the band’s ranks. There is no audition, just a love of playing music.
The band is directed by Nick Allen.
An open rehearsal is taking place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at United Community Church, 85 Upper Main Street, Morristown.
Direct questions to morrisvillecommunityband@gmail.com.
