Montpelier Chamber Orchestra presents its spring concert, “Further Afield,” on Saturday, March 21, 4 and 7:30 p.m., City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier.
Under the direction of Anne Decker, the broad-ranging program includes the premiere of a new composition for flute and string orchestra by Vermont composer David Gunn, featuring principal flutist Laurel Ann Maurer. The orchestra will also play a new piece by Brooklyn-based composer Inti Figgis-Vizueta. A public reception and discussion takes place from 5:45 - 6:45 pm. Admission is by donation. mcovt.org.